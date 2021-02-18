Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,211,167 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,447 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $82,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in BOK Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in BOK Financial by 237.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 42,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 29,840 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,645,000 after purchasing an additional 9,914 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 345.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 12,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.81. 158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,675. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.58. BOK Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $34.57 and a 1 year high of $84.93.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.29. BOK Financial had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 29.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BOKF shares. TheStreet upgraded BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on BOK Financial from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BOK Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.86.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

