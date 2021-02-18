Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,283,688 Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,283,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,177,000. Truist Financial comprises 1.4% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in Truist Financial by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,614,332. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $56.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.03 and a 200 day moving average of $44.60. The company has a market capitalization of $74.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

In other Truist Financial news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $8,857,753.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 849,506 shares in the company, valued at $42,662,191.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,459,815.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 182,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,303,387.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 228,574 shares of company stock valued at $11,510,241. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

