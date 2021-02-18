Diamond Trading Up 24.4% Over Last Week (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. In the last seven days, Diamond has traded up 24.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Diamond coin can currently be purchased for $1.90 or 0.00003648 BTC on popular exchanges. Diamond has a total market cap of $6.79 million and approximately $2,778.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001282 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 47% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $55.65 or 0.00106886 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 46.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Diamond

Diamond (DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,573,178 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

Diamond can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

