DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,780 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 8,078 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 112,361 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $6,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 533,397 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $29,982,000 after purchasing an additional 41,027 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at $2,903,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,622 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at $1,623,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 10,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $709,260.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,138,476.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 31,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $2,082,239.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,860 shares of company stock worth $12,308,334 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on DKS shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.96.

DKS stock opened at $72.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.46 and a 52 week high of $80.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $1.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

