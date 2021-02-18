Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $31.00 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dime Community Bancshares Inc. is the holding company for Dime Community Bank, is a State-chartered community commercial bank. It provides deposit and loan products and financial services to local businesses, consumers and municipalities. Dime Community Bancshares Inc., formerly known as Bridge Bancorp Inc., is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY. “

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an overweight rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.63.

Shares of DCOM stock opened at $27.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.01 and a 200 day moving average of $15.09. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $31.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from Dime Community Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, insider Basswood Capital Management, L bought 45,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.89 per share, with a total value of $1,212,335.65. Also, Director Basswood Partners, L.L.C. purchased 13,131 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.02 per share, for a total transaction of $354,799.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 68,723 shares of company stock worth $1,847,252 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCOM. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 353,709 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after buying an additional 202,663 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,262,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,656,208 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $73,428,000 after buying an additional 182,880 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 986,294 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,554,000 after buying an additional 29,300 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.