Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Insider Richard Dallas White Sells 5,000 Shares

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) insider Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total transaction of $385,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,341 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,830.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

DIOD stock traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.18. 6,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,700. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $31.51 and a twelve month high of $83.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 1.16.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. Equities research analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DIOD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Diodes from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.43.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIOD. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter worth $48,391,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,567,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $462,979,000 after acquiring an additional 346,955 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the third quarter worth $9,981,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the third quarter worth $9,078,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 19.3% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 547,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,933,000 after acquiring an additional 88,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

