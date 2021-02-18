Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Purchased by Tygh Capital Management Inc.

Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,595 shares during the period. Diodes makes up about 1.5% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Diodes worth $9,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIOD. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Diodes by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 52,849 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Diodes by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 8,060 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Diodes by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Diodes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in Diodes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,528,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DIOD shares. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Diodes from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.43.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 57,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $4,169,883.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 420,417 shares in the company, valued at $30,501,253.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director C H. Chen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $3,545,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,692,414.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 246,590 shares of company stock worth $17,396,782. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DIOD traded down $1.09 on Thursday, hitting $80.85. 4,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,700. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 1.16. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $31.51 and a twelve month high of $83.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Diodes had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.95%. On average, analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

