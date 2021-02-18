Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Cowen

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) had its price objective hoisted by Cowen from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist began coverage on Diodes in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Diodes from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diodes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.00.

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $81.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 1.16. Diodes has a 52 week low of $31.51 and a 52 week high of $83.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.21.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diodes will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $755,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,027,798. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director C H. Chen sold 50,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $3,545,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,692,414.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 246,590 shares of company stock valued at $17,396,782. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIOD. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Diodes by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,567,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $462,979,000 after buying an additional 346,955 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,391,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Diodes by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 630,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,457,000 after purchasing an additional 11,186 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Diodes by 19.3% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 547,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,933,000 after purchasing an additional 88,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Diodes by 2.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 488,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,591,000 after purchasing an additional 12,285 shares during the period. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

