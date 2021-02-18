Direxion Daily Cnsmr Discret Bull 3XShrs (NYSEARCA:WANT) Trading Up 1.7%

Direxion Daily Cnsmr Discret Bull 3XShrs (NYSEARCA:WANT)’s stock price rose 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $59.86 and last traded at $59.76. Approximately 24,301 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 37,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.76.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.24.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Cnsmr Discret Bull 3XShrs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Cnsmr Discret Bull 3XShrs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.