DMarket (DMT) Trading Up 38.5% This Week

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded up 20% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 18th. DMarket has a market capitalization of $24.52 million and approximately $16.90 million worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMarket token can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00000834 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, DMarket has traded 38.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00063092 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $441.61 or 0.00854676 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00006903 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00031031 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004436 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00045224 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,634.14 or 0.05097980 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00050867 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00017408 BTC.

About DMarket

DMarket (DMT) is a token. It was first traded on December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DMarket is medium.com/@dmarket. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. DMarket’s official website is dmarket.com.

DMarket Token Trading

DMarket can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMarket should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMarket using one of the exchanges listed above.

