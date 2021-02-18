DMM: Governance (DMG) Trading Up 7.7% This Week

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. DMM: Governance has a market cap of $4.19 million and $1.27 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMM: Governance token can currently be bought for about $0.0834 or 0.00000161 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DMM: Governance has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DMM: Governance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00062810 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $459.17 or 0.00887576 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00006781 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00031081 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00045178 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004138 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,593.46 or 0.05013106 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00049518 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00017636 BTC.

About DMM: Governance

DMM: Governance (CRYPTO:DMG) is a token. Its launch date was May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,516,177 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,176,670 tokens. The official website for DMM: Governance is defimoneymarket.com. DMM: Governance’s official message board is medium.com/dmm-dao. DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO.

DMM: Governance Token Trading

DMM: Governance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMM: Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMM: Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DMM: Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMM: Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.