Doctors Coin (DRS) Price Hits $0.67 on Top Exchanges

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One Doctors Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001293 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Doctors Coin has a total market cap of $154.35 million and approximately $2.64 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Doctors Coin has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00040296 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003682 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000027 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 66.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000264 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000099 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Doctors Coin

Doctors Coin (CRYPTO:DRS) is a PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 tokens. The official website for Doctors Coin is drscoin.net. Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees. The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin.

Doctors Coin Token Trading

Doctors Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using US dollars.

