Dogness (International) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Shares Gap Down to $2.88

Shares of Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.88, but opened at $2.52. Dogness (International) shares last traded at $2.45, with a volume of 23,378 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average is $1.72.

Dogness (International) Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOGZ)

Dogness (International) Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fashionable products for dogs and cats worldwide. It provides pet leashes, pet collars, pet harnesses, and retractable dog leashes, as well as lanyards; dog comfort wrap harnesses, pet muzzles, metal chain traffic leashes, pet belt and ropes, and other miscellaneous products; mouth covers and pet charms; gift suspenders, including various ribbons and belts for use in the badges, name tags, and gift bags; and intelligent pet products, such as APP-controlled pet feeders, pet water fountains, and smart pet toys, as well as climbing hooks and pet shampoos.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Dogness (International) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dogness (International) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.