DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $927.88 Million

Equities research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) will announce $927.88 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for DoorDash’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $889.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $955.10 million. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DoorDash will report full-year sales of $2.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $4.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover DoorDash.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DASH shares. JMP Securities started coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on DoorDash from $157.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.33.

Shares of NYSE DASH traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $200.07. The stock had a trading volume of 72,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,637,544. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $135.38 and a fifty-two week high of $256.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.83.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $645,882,000. Stockbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,569,000. Scge Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $611,557,000. TenCore Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,420,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,403,000.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

