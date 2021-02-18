Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Acquires New Shares in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH bought a new position in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 82,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after buying an additional 6,619 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,377,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,017,000 after acquiring an additional 234,217 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,686,000. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $526,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

In related news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $195,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $426,950.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,627 shares of company stock worth $2,071,350 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP opened at $48.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. International Paper has a 52 week low of $26.38 and a 52 week high of $53.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.11.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 46.28%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on International Paper from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on International Paper in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.