Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Buys New Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth $28,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth $28,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 77.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $55.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.39 and a 200 day moving average of $48.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $56.91.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.68%.

In other news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,421,589.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 215,093 shares in the company, valued at $11,916,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADM shares. Cleveland Research raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

