Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Buys Shares of 2,018 M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 3,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

In related news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total value of $2,085,152.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,129,189.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

MTB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.85.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $148.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.77. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.09 and a fifty-two week high of $170.33.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.