Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Makes New $149,000 Investment in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 22,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,622,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $211,135,000 after buying an additional 2,188,113 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 13,846,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,632,000 after acquiring an additional 61,707 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,352,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,040,000 after acquiring an additional 401,465 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 39.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,983,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,580 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,892,325 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,632,000 after purchasing an additional 45,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $9.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.93 and its 200 day moving average is $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 3.36. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Marathon Oil to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.69.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

