Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Makes New Investment in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 794 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in NICE during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NICE in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in NICE in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NICE opened at $272.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 87.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. NICE Ltd. has a 52-week low of $110.59 and a 52-week high of $288.73.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NICE. Zacks Investment Research cut NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays upgraded NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NICE from $216.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of NICE from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NICE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.83.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

