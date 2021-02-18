Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Purchases Shares of 4,700 Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,700 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 57,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 222,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,666,000 after buying an additional 137,171 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 40.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $50.64 on Thursday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $51.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.08. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

ZION has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.58.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 4,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $229,047.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,760.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Scott J. Mclean sold 40,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total value of $1,994,299.10. Following the transaction, the president now owns 150,722 shares in the company, valued at $7,513,491.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,476 shares of company stock valued at $7,537,653 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

