Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Takes Position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNBR. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Sleep Number by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 6.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 61,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SNBR shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $52.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.17.

In other news, SVP Melissa Barra sold 26,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,797,172.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,111,484. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Samuel R. Hellfeld sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total value of $148,603.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,685 shares of company stock worth $2,603,783 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $120.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07. Sleep Number Co. has a 52-week low of $15.27 and a 52-week high of $133.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.89 and a 200 day moving average of $70.55.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.76. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 70.15% and a net margin of 5.89%. Equities analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sleep Number Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding product under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brand name.

