Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 412,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,183 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $12,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 51.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,714,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,015 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 38.3% in the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,642,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,332 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 27.3% in the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,778,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,752,000 after acquiring an additional 595,438 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,520,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 279.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 486,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,215,000 after acquiring an additional 358,391 shares during the period. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $29.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $45.59.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.62 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DEI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James cut Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.85.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

