Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Price Target Increased to $0.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DREUF. CIBC increased their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.25 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

OTCMKTS:DREUF remained flat at $$10.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average of $9.28.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

