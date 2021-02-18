DubaiCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.60 Million (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Over the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded up 21.7% against the dollar. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $1.60 million and $20,582.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000727 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00023981 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00013758 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007215 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001721 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004128 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 49.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004485 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

