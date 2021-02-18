Dusk Network Trading Up 57.6% Over Last 7 Days (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 18th. In the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded 57.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dusk Network has a market cap of $73.16 million and approximately $15.50 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dusk Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000478 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dusk Network Profile

DUSK is a coin. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 293,995,333 coins. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network. The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

