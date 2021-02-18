DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 67,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 26,524 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 11,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

DXC opened at $26.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.38 and a 200-day moving average of $22.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.46. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 20.44% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.28 per share, with a total value of $249,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $393,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DXC shares. Bank of America lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

