East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Director Rudolph Estrada Sells 1,364 Shares

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $90,105.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,528.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $68.90 on Thursday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $69.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.86 and a 200-day moving average of $44.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $416.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 99,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 93,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

