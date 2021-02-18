easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 1,000 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EZJ. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,032 ($13.48) price objective on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.80) price target on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price target on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 868.74 ($11.35).

Get easyJet plc (EZJ.L) alerts:

Shares of EZJ opened at GBX 812.60 ($10.62) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 789.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 675.83. easyJet plc has a 52-week low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,531.50 ($20.01). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.71 billion and a PE ratio of -3.04.

In other easyJet plc (EZJ.L) news, insider Moni Mannings acquired 2,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 763 ($9.97) per share, with a total value of £20,005.86 ($26,137.78).

easyJet plc (EZJ.L) Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet plc (EZJ.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.