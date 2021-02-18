Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the January 14th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE EFF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.79. 36,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,079. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.93. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $16.13.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFF. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $522,000.

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans of domestic and foreign borrowers that are denominated in U.S.

