Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a decline of 26.0% from the January 14th total of 42,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 354,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 3,553.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EVV opened at $12.59 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $13.55.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.53%.

About Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

