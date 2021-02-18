Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) by 102.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 24.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 142,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 127,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 10.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EVF stock opened at $6.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.15. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.65.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th.

About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

