Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) Short Interest Update

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,720,000 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the January 14th total of 7,340,000 shares. Approximately 22.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 417,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.7 days.

In related news, SVP James Scott Sr Senge, Sr. sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $40,158.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,326.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ebix by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,707,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,769,000 after buying an additional 197,768 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its stake in Ebix by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,629,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,567,000 after purchasing an additional 36,444 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Ebix by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,453,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,936,000 after purchasing an additional 34,250 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ebix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $758,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ebix by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 482,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,307,000 after acquiring an additional 201,971 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EBIX traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.32. The stock had a trading volume of 7,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,230. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.65. Ebix has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $64.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 2.70.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

