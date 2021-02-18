EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Gap Down to $77.73

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $77.73, but opened at $70.00. EHang shares last traded at $74.00, with a volume of 90,312 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EHang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -441.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.84.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 21.96% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that EHang Holdings Limited will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aviva PLC bought a new position in EHang during the 4th quarter valued at $2,284,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of EHang in the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in EHang during the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in EHang during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EHang Company Profile (NASDAQ:EH)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

