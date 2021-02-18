eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.77-3.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $660-700 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $760.62 million.

Several research firms have commented on EHTH. Truist cut their price target on eHealth from $200.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered eHealth from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on eHealth from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on eHealth from $150.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on eHealth from $101.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. eHealth presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.64.

Shares of NASDAQ EHTH traded down $3.91 on Thursday, hitting $50.56. The company had a trading volume of 47,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,939. eHealth has a 12-month low of $47.84 and a 12-month high of $152.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

