Elah Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELLH) Short Interest Up 25.0% in January

Elah Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELLH) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the January 14th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELLH opened at $79.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.67. Elah has a twelve month low of $36.01 and a twelve month high of $84.00.

Elah Company Profile

Elah Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire businesses in the commercial and industrial markets. Previously, it was engaged in aluminum melting, processing, recycling, and alloying activities in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Real Industry, Inc and changed its name to Elah Holdings, Inc in May 2018.

