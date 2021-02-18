Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elanco Animal Health Incorporated operates as an animal health care company. It develops, manufactures and markets products for companion and food animals. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated is based in Greenfield, United States. “

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ELAN. TheStreet lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays downgraded Elanco Animal Health from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Argus cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.28.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $30.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.70, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.32. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $15.17 and a 52-week high of $34.09.

In related news, major shareholder Aktiengesellschaft Bayer sold 54,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $1,626,280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,440,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,983,000 after purchasing an additional 442,967 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,158,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,948,000 after buying an additional 5,199,820 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,799,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,654 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,238,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,667,000 after acquiring an additional 122,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137,917 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Elanco Animal Health (ELAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.