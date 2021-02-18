Elk River Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,400 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,400 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. FIX lowered Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.28.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total value of $229,130,268.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at $463,842,381.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,228,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,101,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,415,000 shares of company stock worth $1,379,858,495. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $147.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.