Elk River Wealth Management LLC Invests $268,000 in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $854,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Benchmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 888.4% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 275,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,983,000 after acquiring an additional 248,026 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JKD opened at $222.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.83 and its 200-day moving average is $205.13. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $122.90 and a 1-year high of $224.13.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

