Elk River Wealth Management LLC Invests $306,000 in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,122 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,222,276,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,216,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,856 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,505,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,694 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,560,074,000 after buying an additional 1,013,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,126,470,000 after buying an additional 948,608 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 12,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.43, for a total value of $3,508,767.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.45, for a total transaction of $563,971.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,371.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,413,652 shares of company stock valued at $382,794,873 in the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.98.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $273.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $779.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.05. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

