Ellevest Inc. Buys Shares of 466 Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Astec Industries by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 15.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 6.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASTE opened at $63.38 on Thursday. Astec Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $68.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.28 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.22.

ASTE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $47.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Astec Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

Astec Industries, Inc manufactures and sells equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, services, and installs asphalt plants and their related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

