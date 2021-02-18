Ellevest Inc. Grows Stock Position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) by 140.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,499 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Telefónica by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 115,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 43,502 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in Telefónica in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Telefónica in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Telefónica by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 6,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Telefónica in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on TEF shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

TEF opened at $4.60 on Thursday. Telefónica, S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $7.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.03 and a beta of 0.86.

About Telefónica

TelefÃ³nica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services. Its fixed telecommunication services include PSTN lines; ISDN accesses; public telephone services; local, domestic, and international long-distance and fixed-to-mobile communications; corporate communications; supplementary and business oriented value-added; video telephony; intelligent network; and telephony information services.

