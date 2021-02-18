Ellevest Inc. Has $29,000 Stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Ellevest Inc. decreased its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 57.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 302 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Itron were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 186.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 7,407 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 16,052 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,125 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,794,000 after purchasing an additional 11,157 shares during the period. Finally, CWH Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

Itron stock opened at $101.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.88 and a beta of 1.18. Itron, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $108.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

In related news, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $78,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,082 shares in the company, valued at $711,665.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total value of $44,840.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,187.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ITRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itron from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

