Ellevest Inc. Has $38,000 Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 105.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $177.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $129.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $180.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.70 and its 200 day moving average is $163.34.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.82.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

