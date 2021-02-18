Ellevest Inc. Has $40,000 Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 78.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PODD. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Insulet by 45.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Insulet by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000.

Shares of PODD opened at $279.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $274.13 and a 200-day moving average of $244.24. The company has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 635.67 and a beta of 0.76. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $121.00 and a one year high of $298.43.

Several research firms have recently commented on PODD. Piper Sandler downgraded Insulet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Insulet from $246.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.11.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

