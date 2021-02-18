Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Stock Price Down 22.8%

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK)’s share price was down 22.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.72 and last traded at $6.25. Approximately 6,205 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 41,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

The stock has a market cap of $12.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of -2.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eltek had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.26 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eltek by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in Eltek by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 29,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Eltek by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 28,670 shares during the last quarter.

About Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK)

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs; and flexible circuitry, such as flex and flex-rigid boards.

