Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Downgraded by Industrial Alliance Securities to Buy

Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Emera from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Emera in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC dropped their price target on Emera from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Emera from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Emera from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.43.

Get Emera alerts:

EMRAF stock opened at $40.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.56. Emera has a 1-year low of $29.37 and a 1-year high of $46.07.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.