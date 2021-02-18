Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC decreased their price target on Emera from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank raised Emera from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Emera from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Emera from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Emera from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Emera currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.43.

Shares of OTCMKTS EMRAF opened at $40.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.56. Emera has a 52-week low of $29.37 and a 52-week high of $46.07.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

