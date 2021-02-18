Emerald Crypto (EMD) Trading Down 34% Over Last Week

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded down 36.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Emerald Crypto has a market capitalization of $94,409.80 and approximately $2.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emerald Crypto coin can currently be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Emerald Crypto has traded 34% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 80% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Emerald Crypto

EMD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. Emerald Crypto’s official website is www.emeraldcrypto.de. Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a cryptocurrency based on LiteCoin. It uses proof of work (POW) to create distributed trustless consensus and solve the double-spend problem. There are dedicated seed nodes for syncing into the right blockchain. Emerald Crypto uses 20 second block time for continuous confirmation of the transactions on its blockchain. The mining difficulty is retargeted after each block and is calculated by using the Dark Gravity Wave 3 algorithm. It is an open source project, that rebranded from Emerald to Emerald Crypto on August 04, 2014. “

Emerald Crypto Coin Trading

Emerald Crypto can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emerald Crypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emerald Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

