Empire Metals Limited (EEE.L) (LON:EEE) Shares Gap Up to $3.80

Empire Metals Limited (EEE.L) (LON:EEE)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.80 ($0.05), but opened at GBX 4.05 ($0.05). Empire Metals Limited (EEE.L) shares last traded at GBX 3.80 ($0.05), with a volume of 12,195,197 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £11.33 million and a PE ratio of -4.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.38.

About Empire Metals Limited (EEE.L) (LON:EEE)

Empire Metals Limited engages in the exploration and development of copper and gold properties in Georgia and Austria. Its principal property is 50% owned the Bolnisi Copper and Gold project that covers an area of over 860 square kilometers located in Georgia. The company was formerly known as Georgian Mining Corporation and changed its name to Empire Metals Limited in February 2020.

Recommended Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Metals Limited (EEE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire Metals Limited (EEE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.