Employers Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Employers Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 48.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth $497,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the third quarter worth about $237,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 14.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 97,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,615,000 after acquiring an additional 12,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michel Vounatsos acquired 3,100 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $241.31 per share, for a total transaction of $748,061.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BIIB opened at $276.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $266.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $363.92.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.34 EPS. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $268.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Biogen from $352.00 to $351.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Biogen from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Biogen to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.47.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

